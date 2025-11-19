World Boxing Cup Finals: Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria reach final

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and two-time former world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) led India’s most dominant day yet at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, powering into the gold-medal bouts as the host nation confirmed a staggering 15 finalists at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals.

Leveraging her experience at the highest level, Nikhat delivered a controlled yet ferocious performance, repeatedly landing her sharp left hooks in an intense tactical battle against Ganieva Gulsevar.

Meanwhile, Nikhat led from the front as India closed session 7 with a stunning triple triumph over Uzbekistan, with Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia also among the victors.

With the win, the reigning world champion now sets up a blockbuster final against Paris Olympic medalist Wu Shih-Yi, promising one of the tournament’s most anticipated clashes.

Jaismine delivered a flawless 5:0 masterclass against Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek, the former Asian Youth Champion, showcasing swagger, sharp defensive reads, and flowing combinations.

Sachin (60kg) raced ahead early and smartly maintained distance to outmanoeuvre Dilshod Abdumurodov, while Hitesh (70kg) showcased superb counter-punching, turning Mukhammadazizbek Ismoilov’s aggression against him to seal a composed, commanding win.

In the afternoon session, Pawan (55kg) and Jadumani (50kg) both delivered outstanding wins to extend the host nation’s momentum.

Pawan rallied from a tight opening round to dominate England’s Ellis Trowbridge with two superb rounds for a 5:0 win.

Jadumani overwhelmed Australia’s Omer Izaz with relentless pressure, sharp hooks, and clever footwork that kept the taller boxer on the ropes.

Jugnoo (85kg) bowed out following a 5:0 loss, while Neeraj Phogat (65kg) delivered a spirited, fearless performance against Olympic medalist Chen Nien-Chin, but went down by a 3:2 split decision. Sumit (75kg) settled for a bronze after a 4:1 defeat against Poland’s Michal Jarlinski.

With 15 Indians storming into the finals, India has also secured a remarkable sweep of 20 medals, ensuring every participating boxer finishes on the podium.

The title bouts on Thursday will carry a strong India–Uzbekistan flavour, with six finals featuring the two powerhouse nations in direct contests, including marquee clashes such as Arundhati’s meeting with Aziza Zokirova, Nupur’s showdown with Sotimboeva Oltinoy, Minakshi facing Fozilova Farzona, and Narender’s high-voltage battle against the unbeaten knockout specialist Khalimjon Mamasoliev.

Jadumani and Pawan will face Asilbek Jalilov and Samandar Olimov, respectively.

The remaining finals offer equally compelling matchups, with Preeti taking on Italy’s Sirine Charrabi, Parveen stepping in against Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi, and Pooja preparing for a major test against Poland’s reigning World Champion Agata Kaczmarska.

In the men’s section, Ankush Phangal will square off against England’s Shittu Oladimeji, while Abhinash Jamwal meets Japan’s seasoned Shion Nishiyama to round off a blockbuster final day for the hosts.







