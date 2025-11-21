World Boxing Cup Finals: Home support fuels Minakshi Hooda’s golden finish

Greater Noida: Reigning World Champion Minakshi Hooda capped a memorable 2025 with a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Complex on Thursday.

On finals day, she was the first Indian boxer to enter the ring, carrying the pressure of giving the team a strong start to what became a memorable evening for Indian boxing.

Competing in the 48 kg category, she defeated Uzbekistan’s Fozilova Fazona to clinch her second major international gold medal within two months.

"I’m very happy that I could win a gold medal in front of my home crowd. This was my first international tournament at home, so I was very excited from the start,” Minakshi told TheBridge in an exclusive interview.

How crowd support lifted Minakshi to glory

After a week of low attendance, Greater Noida finally turned up in large numbers for the finals, filling the stadium and creating an electric atmosphere.

This motivated the Indian boxers to give their best and chase gold for the nation, while also putting considerable pressure on their opponents.

“I was very nervous before the bout, but when I stepped into the ring and saw so much crowd support, it motivated me even more, and I won the bout,” Minakshi said about how the energy in the arena helped her overcome nerves.

She also shared her strategy for the final: “The Uzbek boxer was shorter in height, so I planned accordingly. I watched her previous bouts and discussed the approach with my coaches.”

How it all started

Hailing from a small village in Rurki, Rohtak (Haryana), Minakshi faced significant financial struggles while trying to pursue boxing in a joint-family setup.

Her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, was unsure if he could support her sporting ambitions. But things changed when coach Vijay Hooda stepped in to help.

With his support, Minakshi’s father agreed to let her join the academy, and she began training under Vijay sir in 2013, when she was just 12 years old.

“I started my journey in 2013 in my village itself when I joined my coach, Vijay Hooda. I would like to thank him today for this gold,” Minakshi added.

Her rise through the junior circuit was quick, with multiple national medals leading to her maiden international call-up in 2022, the same year she won the Senior Asian silver.

Recognising her potential, she received a job with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which also helped stabilise her family’s financial situation.

Members of the ITBP delegation were present at the stadium for her final, and she acknowledged them after her victory..





The Rise of Minakshi Hooda

Minakshi returned to the international circuit this year after a three-year gap, and her comeback has been nothing short of remarkable, with medals in all three competitions she has entered in 2025.

From winning silver at the Astana World Cup to becoming the Senior World Champion, and now claiming the World Cup Final gold, her journey has been extraordinary.

But the turnaround began at the National Championships earlier this year, held at the same Greater Noida stadium, where she stunned former World Champion Nitu Ghanghas in the 48 kg category.

This was not just a breakthrough moment; it was redemption. She had previously lost to Nitu twice, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games trials and the 2023 Asian Games trials.

Seizing her opportunity, she went on to win the World Championship on debut, solidifying her position in the 48 kg category. Now, she aims to maintain her dominance.

One of her biggest upcoming challenges is weight management. Since 48 kg is not an Olympic category, she will eventually have to shift to 51 kg, a division where India’s top boxer is Nikhat Zareen.

“Not only Nikhat, but there are many other boxers in the 51 kg. But I have to gain weight and give my best in that category for the Olympics, I have no other choice,” Minakshi said.

Although the Olympics are a longer-term goal, she remains focused on the immediate targets: the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s top prospects on the global stage, Minakshi continues to showcase her resilience and ability to overcome challenges.

However, with boxing being an unpredictable combat sport, she will need to keep refining her strategy and technique to maintain her position at the top.