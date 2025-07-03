Sakshi, Hitesh move to semifinals to assure medal at World Boxing Cup Astana

Indian women boxers continued their solid performance at the World Boxing Cup Astana as Sakshi Chaudhary became fifth female boxer to reach the semifinals at the Beeline Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hitesh Gulia broke India’s male boxers’ quarterfinal losing streak in Astana, reaching his second straight World Boxing Cup semi-final after winning gold in Brazil this year.

The day started with the women's 54 kg quarterfinal, where Sakshi Chaudhary put up a strong show to clinch a dominant 5-0 win over Tatiana Chagas of Brazil to confirm her a medal from the event.

This was Sakshi's second bout of the tournament after the preliminary round, where she got the better of English boxer Charley Davison on Tuesday.

Following her, Hitesh also confirmed a medal for himself in the men's 70 kg category with a unanimous decision (5-0) win over Krgyzstan's Almaz Orozbekov in the quarterfinal.

India faced a setback when Lakshya Chahar, who secured an impressive first-round victory despite an injury, withdrew from the event to prevent worsening a severe cut above his eye.

On the other hand, the last World Cup's medalist, Sachin Siwach (60 Kg), faced a quarterfinal exit against the Brazil World Cup champion, Luiz Oliveira of Brazil, in a tightly contested bout, 0-5.

India still has three more quarterfinal bout in the evening session later today, where Jaismine (60 Kg Women), Nikhil Dubey (75 Kg Men), and Narender (90+ Kg) will compete to assure more medals for India.