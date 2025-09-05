World Boxing C'ships: Sakshi, Sanamcha advance to R16, Harsh Chaudhary exits

Indian female boxers, Sakshi (women’s 54kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (women’s 70kg), advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday.

On the other hand, Pawan Bartwal also had a winning start to his campaign as he got the better of Brazil’s Michael Douglas Trindade, a Paris Olympian, in a close men’s 55kg round of 64 bout.

Bartwal displayed his boxing acumen under pressure in the third and final round to keep his Brazilian opponent at bay and still impress the judges with his punches to win the first round bout 3:2.

In women's boxing, Sakshi gave a dominating start to India's campaign, winning her bout on an RSC decision in just the second round against an inexperienced Ukrainian boxer, Viktoriia Shkeul, who was making her senior majors debut.

Meanwhile, Sanamcha Chanu made it three out of three for India after a split decision win against Ditte Frostholm of Denmark in her first round bout.

In the men's 90 Kg, Harsh Chaudhary had a disappointing first-round exit against Poland's Adam Tutak on an RSC decision in the third round of his round of 32 bout.

Harsh had a brilliant start to the match and was giving good counter-punches to Tutak, who was commanding the centre of the ring but wasn't able to find clean punches.

Judges also liked Harsh's counterplay, and he was leading by 20-18 on three cards after the two rounds, and was looking likely to advance to the next round.

But in the final round, he got a bit casual on his lead and conceded some heavy punches, forcing a couple of standing counts against him, and eventually the referee stopped the contest in favour of Tutak.