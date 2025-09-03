World Boxing C’ships 2025: Nikhat Zareen to spearhead Indian challenge - Preview, Where To Watch

India will field a strong 20-member contingent at the inaugural edition of the World Boxing Championship 2025, scheduled to be held from September 4 to 14 in Liverpool, England.

The tournament is the first-ever edition under World Boxing, the newly formed international governing body for the sport, where more than 500 men and women from over 60 countries are expected to compete.

The Indian contingent completed an intensive training camp in Sheffield, England, from August 18 to September 1, and is now prepared to compete against the world's top boxers.

Players to Watch out for

The biggest Indian hopes rest on former World Champions Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, who are making their return to the global stage for the first time since the Paris Olympics.

Among some notable names in the Indian squad are Sakshi, Jasmine Lamboria, and Nupur Sheoran, who have recently won the titles in their respective categories at the World Boxing Cup in Astana.

Dr. Chandralal, coach of the women’s team, added,* “The dedication and hard work I've seen from this team are truly inspiring. We've done the work, we've laid the groundwork, and now we are ready to showcase the true fighting spirit of Indian women's boxing.”

In the men's boxing, Sachin Siwach, Abhinash Jamwal, and Hitesh Gulia, who made two consecutive World Cup finals, will be the ones to watch out for.

Hitesh Gulia and Abhinash are the only two Indian male boxers who have more than one medal at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Circuit.

“Our preparation in Sheffield has been nothing short of exceptional. This team is a powerful mix of seasoned campaigners who have stood on the podium before, and a new wave of incredibly talented young boxers who are ready to make their mark. The belief we have in this group is absolute, and we are fully prepared for every challenge the World Championships will throw at us,” Dharmendra Singh Yadav said, coach of the men’s team.

Format

The tournament will feature competition in 10 weight classes for men and women.

Every weight category will feature a knockout tournament beginning with the preliminary round, after which the top boxers from the upper and lower halves of the draw will compete for the Championship title.

On the other hand, the two losing semifinalists in each category will clinch the bronze medals.

Indian squad for World Boxing Championships 2025

Women: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg). Coach: Dr Chandralal Damodaran.

Men: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg). Coach: Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

Full Schedule (IST)

September 4:

Prelims - 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM - W48kg, W51kg, W75kg, M55kg, M65kg, M70kg.

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 3:30 AM - W54kg, W70kg, M60kg, M80kg, M90kg.

September 5:

Prelims - 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM - W57kg, W65kg, M75kg, M85kg.

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 3:00 AM - W57kg, M50kg, M90+kg.

September 6:

Prelims - 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM - W51kg, W75kg, M70kg

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM - W60kg, W75kg, W80+kg, M60kg

September 7:

Prelims - 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM - M55kg, M80kg

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM - W57kg, W70kg, M65kg

September 8:

Prelims - 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM - W54kg, W80kg, M70kg, M90kg

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM - W65kg, M60kg, M75kg, M90+kg

September 9:

Prelims - 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM - W51kg, W60kg, M55kg, M80kg

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 3:00 AM - W48kg, W70kg, M50kg, M65kg, M85kg

September 10:

Prelims - 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM - W54kg, W60kg, W75kg, W80+kg, M55kg, M70kg, M80kg, M90kg

Prelims - 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM - W51kg, W57kg, W65kg, W80kg,M60kg, M65kg, M75kg, M90+kg

September 12-13: Semifinals

September 13-14: Finals

Where to watch

The World Boxing Championship 2025 will be telecast LIVE on the Eurovision Sport app and website.