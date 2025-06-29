World Champion Nikhat Zareen kicks off the year with a victory

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen opened her campaign with a clinical 4:1 win over Uttar Pradesh’s Rashi Sharma in the 48–51kg category in the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament at Hyderabad’s Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

On the other hand, Haryana’s Anjali got the better of World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun in the 57-60 kg category.

The tournament brings together top-tier names and emerging prospects from across the country. The event features 15 participating units—12 from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad.

🚨 In a bold move to scout rising talent, a special women’s boxing tournament kicks off beyond the usual calendar — opening doors in new regions! 🥊🔥 2x World Champion @nikhat_zareen begins her campaign in style as 100+ top boxers battle for glory, grit & golll. #WomensBoxing pic.twitter.com/elOXUCc7Hs — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 28, 2025

World Champion Nitu Ghanghas starts with a win

The 2023 world champion Nitu (Haryana) in 45–48kg took a 5-0 win over Rajani Singh (UP), while Telangana’s Yashi Sharma defeated K Monisha (Tamil Nadu) 5:0 in the 60–65kg category.

Another standout from the TOPS setup, Laxmi, posted a dominant 5:0 win in the 51–54kg bout against Ragini (UP). Former World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro is also in the fray.

The gold and silver medalists in each of the 10 weight categories here will be selected for the elite national camp to be held in Patiala.