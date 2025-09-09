World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat Zareen enters quarterfinals

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen continued her impressive run at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool on Tuesday, defeating Japan’s Yuma Nishinaka 5:0 in the women’s 51kg pre-quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old faced a spirited challenge in the opening round but quickly took control, leaving Nishinaka unable to disrupt her rhythm. The Japanese boxer even received two penalty points for excessive clinching.

This marks Nikhat’s first international competition this year, and her victory has bolstered India’s hopes at the inaugural World Championships, which is being held under the newly formed World Boxing governing body.

India has sent a 20-member contingent and is aiming for strong performances across both men’s and women’s events.

NIKHAT ZAREEN IS JUST A WIN AWAY FROM A 3⃣RD WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDAL 🔥🔥



She beats 🇯🇵's Nishinaka Yuna (5-0) via unanimous decision in the Women's 51 kg RO16 bout to reach the quarterfinals.

Three more Indian women boxers are just one win away from reaching the podium, while five others were scheduled to compete in their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts later in the day.

On the men’s side, it was the end of the road for Sachin in the 60kg category, Sumit in 75kg, and Narender in the 90+kg division, as they all lost their respective bouts.

Sachin went down 1:4 to Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan, Sumit lost 0:5 to Bulgaria’s Rami Kiwan, and Narender was defeated 1:4 by Italy’s Diego Lenzi.

In the women’s 65kg pre-quarterfinals, Neeraj Phogat fought valiantly against England’s Sacha Hickey but narrowly lost 2:3.

With Nikhat Zareen leading the charge, Indian boxing fans remain hopeful for a strong finish as the World Boxing Championships 2025 moves into the quarterfinals stage.