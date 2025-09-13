World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi registers a dominant win to reach final

Minakshi Hooda was at her dominant best in the semi-finals to raise hope of multiple gold medals for India at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool.

Minakshi defeated the former World Championships medalist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia 5:0 in the women’s 48kg category to make it three out of three wins for India in the semis.

Earlier, Jaismine hammered Omailyn Carolina Alcala Cegovia of Venezuela 5:0, and Nupur proved too good for Turkey’s Seyma Duztas in the late Friday night semi-finals.

Minakshi did not allow two-time Asian bronze medallist Lutsaikhan to find her rhythm in any of the three rounds and completely dominated the bout to earn an unanimous decision.

It was a similar story in the other two semifinals as both Jaismine and Nupur rarely looked under pressure throughout their bouts.

Pooja Rani (women’s 80kg) is the fourth Indian boxer to reach the semifinals and will face Emily Asquith of England later in the day.

In the finals on Saturday night, Jaismine will now face Paris Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland, while Nupur will take on another Polish boxer, Agata Kaczmarska, a multiple-time European championships medallist.