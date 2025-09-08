World Boxing C'ships: Sakshi Chaudhary bows out

India’s ace boxer Sakshi Chaudhary bowed out in the round of 16 of the women’s 54kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Monday.

Sakshi lost to the former World Champion and Paris Olympics medalist Hatice Akbas of Türkiye on a unanimous decision.

Sakshi had become the first Indian women boxer to win gold medal at the World Boxing Cup held in Astana, Kazakhstanin early this year.

She had defeated USA’s Yoseline Perez in the final by a unanimous 5–0 decision

Later in the day, in other Round of 16 bouts, Sachin (60kg) is set to face Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan, while Sumit (75kg) will go up against Bulgaria's Rami Kiwan.

Narender (90+kg) will be up against Diego Lenzi (Italy). In women's 65kg category, Neeraj Phogat will play England's Sacha Hickey.

Jaismine enters quarters

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria booked to her quarterfinal spot in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a dominant win over two-time Olympian Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu in the women’s 57kg category.

Jaismine and Romeu had earlier faced off in the gold medal bout in Astana and the Indian had prevailed after a close fight.

But in Liverpool, Jaismine dominated all the three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict and is now just a win away from a world championships medal.