Women's Boxing World Championships LIVE: 8 Indian boxers chase medals in quarter-finals — Blog, updates, results, score
8 Indian boxers remain in contention for medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as they enter the ring to play their quarter-finals bout. Read all the latest updates here.
A total of eight Indian women pugilists remain in contention for winning a medal at the 2022 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships as they play their quarter-finals bout today at the Başakşehir Youth and Sports Facility in Istanbul, Turkey.
Here's a look at today's quarter-finals schedule for the Indian boxers:
Nitu (48kg): 4:45 PM IST
Stay tuned LIVE with The Bridge's blog, as we bring you the latest updates from the tournament.
Live Updates
- 16 May 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Up Next: Nikhat Zareen takes on England’s Charley Davison
In the 52 kg bout, Nikhat Zareen takes on England’s Charley Davison in a quest to win her first World Championships medal. Nikhat made light work of her Mongolian rival Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to sail into the quarter-finals of the 52kg category.
- 16 May 2022 11:33 AM GMT
Nitu Ghangas loses to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in a split decision by 3-2.
Alua Balkibekova wins the bout with a split decision. Nitu exits from the World Championships in the quarter-finals.
- 16 May 2022 11:30 AM GMT
The Indian gets it right in the third round. She harnesses her punches on her opponent's face
- 16 May 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Nitu goes on chasing her opponent to the corner and blows a couple of uppercuts.
- 16 May 2022 11:25 AM GMT
Balkibekova continues with her offensive stance in Round 2. Packs a series of solid punches.
- 16 May 2022 11:24 AM GMT
Nitu trails in Round 1
Nitu initiated the punches but missed out on the landings as her opponent is too quick on the ring.
The Kazakhstan boxer leads after Round 1.
- 16 May 2022 11:21 AM GMT
The Indian boxer in the red corner has put up a defensive action from the beginning. Got caught between in a flurry of punches.
- 16 May 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Nitu (48kg) is on the ring
The quarter-finals battle is set to be underway.