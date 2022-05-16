CWG Begin In
Boxing

Women's Boxing World Championships LIVE: 8 Indian boxers chase medals in quarter-finals — Blog, updates, results, score

8 Indian boxers remain in contention for medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as they enter the ring to play their quarter-finals bout. Read all the latest updates here.

X

Nikhat Zareen (in blue) in action during her RD 16 bout at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships (Source: BFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-16T17:10:56+05:30

A total of eight Indian women pugilists remain in contention for winning a medal at the 2022 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships as they play their quarter-finals bout today at the Başakşehir Youth and Sports Facility in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here's a look at today's quarter-finals schedule for the Indian boxers:

Nitu (48kg): 4:45 PM IST

Nikhat (52kg): 5:15 PM IST
Manisha (57kg): 5:45 PM IST
Parveen (63kg): 6:15 PM IST
Pooja Rani (81kg): 7PM IST
Anamika (50kg): 8:30 PM IST
Jaismine (60kg): 9:45 PM IST
Nandini (81+kg): 11 PM IST

Stay tuned LIVE with The Bridge's blog, as we bring you the latest updates from the tournament.

