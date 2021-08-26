Vanshaj and Preeti among six Indians to enter final at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Vanshaj and Preeti made their way into the finals along with four other youth Indians on Day 6 at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.



Vishal (80kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Simran Verma (52kg) and Sneha Kumari (66kg) were the other youth Indian boxers to progress into the finals. Giving India a perfect start for the day, Vanshaj put up a splendid show against Iran's FaridiAbolfazl and secured a dominating 5-0 win in the men's 64kg semi-final. Vishal further extended the winning momentum in the youth boys' section as he was equally dominant during his victory against Kazakhstan's DaurenMamyr by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Daksh Singh (67kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) lost their respective semi-finals and ended their campaigns with bronze medals.

Indian boxer Preeti (in Red) after her win in the semi-finals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai

On the other hand, in the women's semi-finals, Preeti (57kg) and Preeti Dahiya registered contrasting victories in their respective bouts while other two boxers, Simran and Sneha, were given walkovers. Preeti's aggressive approach throughout the match against Nepal's Narika Rai saw referee stopping the contest in the third round and declaring the Indian as the winner. However, Preeti Dahiya had to work hard during her narrow 3-2 win against Uzbekistan's Uktamova Rukhshona.

𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖 😋



6️⃣ of our youth boxers went all guns blazing on Day 6️⃣ and stormed into the Finals of #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 💥🥊#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/a2NRpFLSjH — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 26, 2021

On the seventh day of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups—junior and youth—are being played together for the first time, five junior Indian boxers will play their semi-finals. Among boys, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) will be seen in action while VishuRathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg) and Nikita Chand (60kg) will fight in the girls' category.

