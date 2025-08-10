U19 Asian Boxing C'ships: Nisha, Muskan, Rahul Kundu clinch the gold medals

Indian women's boxing contingent had a mixed day in the finals with only two of the seven finalists able to clinch the gold medals at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

Nisha (54kg) and Muskan (57kg) were crowned Asian U19 champions after close split decision victories in their respective gold medal matches.

The former Junior World Champion, Nisha, began India's day with a powerful victory over China's Sirui Yang. In contrast, Muskan clinched a narrow win over Ayazhan Ermek of Kazakhstan in the final.

Meanwhile, the other five boxers, Vini (60kg), Nisha (65kg), Aarti Kumari (75kg), Kritika Wasan (80Kg), and Prachi Tokas (80+kg), settled for silver medals after losing their respective finals.

Vini and Aarti faced a defeat on unanimous (0-5) decision against the Uzbek and Chinese boxers, respectively, whereas Nisha ( Kg) lost a close bout to Japan's Arinda Akimoto on split (1-4) decision.

On the other hand, both heavyweight boxers, Kritika and Prachi, had a solid outing, but they just fell short in the final, losing their respective bouts to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's players on a 2-3 split decision.

Rahul Kundu wins lone gold in men's boxing

In the men's boxing discipline, Rahul Kundu (75 Kg) was the only boxer who clinched a gold medal for India, as Mausam Suhag (65 Kg) and Hemant Sangwan (90 Kg) lost their respective finals.

Rahul finally ended his run of three consecutive silver medals at the international stage by defeating Uzbekistan's Muhammadjon Yakuboev in a 4-1 split decision, clinching the Asian U19 title.

Meanwhile, Mausam faced a tough 0-5 defeat to Jakhongir Zaynidinov of Uzbekistan in the final, and Hemant bowed down to Kazakhstan's Rassul Assankhanov, settling for the silver medals.

Indian Medalists at U19 Asian Boxing C'ships:

Gold - Nisha - Women's 54 Kg

Gold - Muskan - Women's 57 Kg

Gold - Rahul Kundu - Men's 75 Kg

Silver - Vini - Women's 60 Kg

Silver - Nisha - Women's 65 Kg

Silver - Aarti Kumari - Women's 75 Kg

Silver - Kritika Wasan - Women's 80 Kg

Silver - Prachi Tokas - Women's 80+ Kg

Silver - Mausam Suhag - Men's 65 Kg

Silver - Hemant Sangwan - Men's 90 Kg

Bronze - Yakshika - Women's 48 Kg

Bronze - Akansha Phalaswal - Women's 70 Kg

Bronze - Shivam - Men's 55 Kg

Bronze - Gaurav - Men's 85 Kg