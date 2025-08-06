U19 Asian Boxing C'ships: Nine of ten Indian women boxers confirm a medal

The Indian women's boxing contingent assured medals in nine of the ten weight categories at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Yakshika (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg), Vini (60kg), Nisha (65kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70 Kg), and Aarti Kumari (75kg) all sealed their semifinal berth with commanding victories in their respective bouts.

On the other hand, Kritika Wasan (80 Kg) and Prachi Tokas (80+ Kg) earned a bye in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

The day, however, started for India on a sour note as Suman Kumari (48 Kg) lost her quarterfinal bout on a very close 2-3 split decision against Maftuna Musurmonova of Uzbekistan.

But then, Yakshika started the streak of wins for India with a good 3-2 split decision win against another Uzbek opponent, Alieva Mukhtasar, in her quarterfinal bout.

Later, Nisha (54 Kg) and Vini claimed two dominating RSC victories against their Kyrgyzstan opponents, and Muskan took a unanimous victory in her quarterfinal bout against an Uzbek boxer to close out the morning session.

Into the semis! 🥊🔥

Yashika (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Muskan (57kg), and Vini (60kg) punch their way into the semifinals, securing medals for India! 🇮🇳🏅

The golden chase begins now!

India continued their winning momentum in the evening session with three more quarterfinals wins, starting with Nisha (65 Kg) taking a unanimous victory over Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-en.

Then, Akansha and Aarti close out the day for India with victories in their quarterfinal bouts against Mongolian and Kazakh boxers, respectively.