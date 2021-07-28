Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing, Live Day 5, July 28th- Pooja Rani looks to move into the Quarter Finals- Updates, results, blog, scores

Pooja Rani continues her campaign as she is all set to face Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the round of 16.

Indian Boxer Pooja Rani
Indian Boxer Pooja Rani (Sources: TNIE)

By

Ananth Narasimman

Updated: 2021-07-28T14:59:40+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Boxing on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics!

We have Pooja Rani in action against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the Women's Middleweight round of 16 at 2:33 PM IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Boxing Tokyo Olympics 
