Tokyo Olympics: Boxing, Live Day 5, July 28th- Pooja Rani looks to move into the Quarter Finals- Updates, results, blog, scores

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing, Live Day 5, July 28th- Pooja Rani looks to move into the Quarter Finals
Pooja Rani continues her campaign as she is all set to face Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in the round of 16.
- 28 July 2021 9:29 AM GMT
- 28 July 2021 9:26 AM GMT
Pooja Rani wins in an unanimous decision!
Pooja Rani of India through to the Women's Middleweight Quarter Finals round with a unanimous decision after a dominating performance. The 30-year old is a win or two away from winning a medal after an amazing run.
- 28 July 2021 9:24 AM GMT
A clinical risk free performance from Pooja Rani!
Rani all set to advance to the Quarter Finals with a clinical and polished performance against the 20-year old Algerian.
- 28 July 2021 9:23 AM GMT
Pooja Rani being economical and effective!
Rani being calculative while avoiding costly mistakes , wearing the 20-year old out!
- 28 July 2021 9:22 AM GMT
Chaib going for it!
Chaib comes out really aggressive in the final round and is fighting with heart knowing the odds are against her!
- 28 July 2021 9:21 AM GMT
Pooja Rani leading at the end of Round 2!
The Indian Boxer has managed to use her experience to her advantage and leads at the end round 2!
- 28 July 2021 9:19 AM GMT
Both Boxers landing solid blows!
The tempo has increased with both Boxers landing stinging blows.
- 28 July 2021 9:17 AM GMT
The Algerian finally finds a groove!
Chaib starts off slowly but has now settled down and is looking better as the round progresses . Rani still has the upper hand though
- 28 July 2021 9:15 AM GMT
Rani's experience showing!
Pooja Rani connecting at will as her superior experience is showing against the raw Algerian.
- 28 July 2021 9:14 AM GMT
Pooja Rani starts off slowly!
Pooja Rani starts the bout in a slow calculated manner landing jabs when needed compared to the aggressive 20 year old Algerian