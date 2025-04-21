Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
Boxing: Tikam Singh, Udham Singh register opening round win at Asian U17 C'ships
Tikam Singh beat Ali Almesmari of UAE in men's 52kg.
Indian boxers continued their strong run at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, with three commanding wins on Day 2.
SGFI 2024 gold medallist Tikam Singh (52kg) dominated Ali Almesmari of UAE, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the 3rd round.
Udham Singh (54kg) out punched Iran’s Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari to register a clean 5-0 victory.
In the 57kg category, Rahul Gariya overwhelmed Chinese Taipei’s Li Shou-Xun, securing an RSC win in the opening round.
Day 2 Results - Men’s U-17
52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Ali Almesmari (UAE) – RSC (Round 3)
54 kg: Udham Singh (IND) def. Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari (IRI) – WP 5:0
57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Li Shou-Xun (TPE) – RSC (Round 1)
