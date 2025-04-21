Boxing: Tikam Singh, Udham Singh register opening round win at Asian U17 C'ships

Indian boxers continued their strong run at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, with three commanding wins on Day 2.

SGFI 2024 gold medallist Tikam Singh (52kg) dominated Ali Almesmari of UAE, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the 3rd round.

Udham Singh (54kg) out punched Iran’s Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari to register a clean 5-0 victory.

In the 57kg category, Rahul Gariya overwhelmed Chinese Taipei’s Li Shou-Xun, securing an RSC win in the opening round.

Day 2 Results - Men’s U-17

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Ali Almesmari (UAE) – RSC (Round 3)

54 kg: Udham Singh (IND) def. Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari (IRI) – WP 5:0

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Li Shou-Xun (TPE) – RSC (Round 1)