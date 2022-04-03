Thailand Open: Minakshi bows out after a close defeat

Indian boxer Minakshi bowed out of Thailand open after a close defeat against local boxer Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 51kg first round bout in Phuket, Thailand on Sunday.



In the first round, both the boxers played from a distance and gauged each other's strategy before upping the ante in the second round, which saw a lot of clinching and exchange of punches.The final round witnessed some fierce and attacking boxing between both the pugilists. Minakshi landed some clear punches but fell short in a hard-fought bout as the boxer from Thailand won by a 3-2 split verdict.



In total, six Indian boxers- 5 women and one man, will be in action on Monday.



In the women's section, Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of Philippines in the opening round whereas Renu (54kg) will square off against U-22 European champion Sirine Charaabi of Italy.



The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg), who recently qualified for both the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games, will take on two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand. Monika (63kg) will be up against Panpatchara Somnuek of Thailand. Bhagyabati Kachari will face Thailand's Pornnipa Chutee tomorrow.

Not the start we would've wanted as #Minakshi (51 kg) goes down 2️⃣-3️⃣ in a close encounter against local girl Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 🇹🇭 at #ThailandOpen2022.



You fought well 🙌#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/n6vCIjAwJ2 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Ashish kumar, who won the gold medal in the last edition in the 75kg category, will open his campaign against Thailand's Aphisit Khankhokkhruea in the 81kg quarter-finals. It will be Ashish's first international tournament since the Tokyo Olympics.



With participation of 130 boxers including 74 male and 56 females, the tournament will witness high voltage competition in presence of top boxers from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa. In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, the Indian contingent signed off with eight medals—one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000 while silver and bronze medallists will fetch USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively. The tournament will also see additional prize money for the best boxer of the tournament and the best team of the competition.

INDIAN SQUAD

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish kumar (81kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (91kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Minakshi (51kg), Renu (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Monika (63kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati kachari (75kg)