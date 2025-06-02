Thailand Open 2025: Deepak, Naman win gold as India bags 8 medals

India concluded its campaign at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with an impressive tally of eight medals, highlighted by gold medal wins from Deepak and Naman Tanwar.

Competing against some of the toughest boxing nations, the Indian team showcased resilience, strategy, and emerging talent that signal a promising new phase for Indian boxing.

Deepak secured the men’s 75kg gold with a 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Abdurakhimov Javokhir. He began cautiously, but by the middle of the first round, he had seized control of the bout and never looked back. In the 90kg final, Naman Tanwar adopted an aggressive approach right from the start, dominating the first two rounds against China’s Han Xuezhen.

Although Han attempted a comeback in the final round, Tanwar maintained his composure to clinch a well-earned 4:1 victory. These victories are especially significant as they reflect India’s growing strength in the heavier weight divisions.

🥇 Golden Boys of 🇮🇳!

They weren’t national champs, but that didn’t stop them. With little international exposure, they punched above their weight to win 8 medals, including 2🥇at the Thailand Open. 🇮🇳



True grit. Strong bench & 🇮🇳 boxing’s 2.0 journey has began.#boxing pic.twitter.com/daOhKGw81r — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 1, 2025

In the women’s 80+kg category, Kiran put up a determined fight but narrowly lost 2:3 in the final to Kazakhstan’s Yeldana Talipova, settling for a silver medal. Meanwhile, five Indian women—Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg), Sanju (60kg), Saneh (70kg), and Lalfakmawii Ralte (80kg)—returned home with bronze medals after strong performances in their respective weight classes. Their podium finishes reflect the depth and potential of India’s women boxers, many of whom are still in the early stages of their international careers.

However, the Indian camp faced a setback when heavyweight boxer Anshul Gill was disqualified despite winning his semi-final bout in the 90+ kg category. A spontaneous gesture after the match, deemed offensive by the Uzbek coach, led to a formal complaint. As a result, the tournament organizers barred Gill from the final and denied him a medal. The incident was a blow to India’s overall medal hopes and raised questions about sportsmanship protocols and their interpretation at international events.

Commenting on India’s performance, BFI President-Chairman of the Interim Committee, Mr. Ajay Singh, extended his congratulations to the medallists. He emphasized that the results reflect the growing maturity and strategic discipline of Indian boxers, particularly in the heavier weight divisions. Singh added that the systems and training programs implemented in recent years are beginning to show results. Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of carrying forward this momentum into the upcoming second leg of the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan, with the ultimate goal of sustained performance and progress on the global stage.

India had fielded a 19-member squad for this prestigious tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing. The event attracted top talent from powerhouses such as China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand. For many Indian boxers—some of whom were runners-up in national selection trials—this tournament offered a crucial platform for international exposure and development.

Earlier this year, India had secured six medals, including one gold, at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil. With preparations now underway for the second leg in Kazakhstan and the World Boxing Cup Finals set to take place in New Delhi later this year, Indian boxing finds itself in a transformative phase. The performance at the Thailand Open not only strengthens India’s position as a rising force in global boxing but also lays the foundation for what is being hailed as Boxing Chapter 2.0 for the nation.