Thailand Open Boxing: Tamanna, Priya, Deepak advance to semifinal

The Indian boxers continued their strong performance at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament with Tamanna, Priya, and Deepak securing semifinal berths on Wednesday.

In the women’s 51 kg category, Tamanna put in a composed performance to beat Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei by unanimous decision.

Priya (in the women’s 57 kg category) followed it up with a confident 5-0 win over South Korea’s Park Ah-hyun, dominating the bout from the word go.

In the men’s section, Deepak (75 kg) showed technical superiority and ring discipline to defeat South Korea’s Kim Hyeon-tae, also by a unanimous verdict.

India has fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing. The tournament has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Jugnoo (85kg) and Anjali (75kg) ended their campaigns with reverses in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Earlier, National silver medalists Sanju and Anshul Gill have also sealed convincing wins to move into the semifinals.

In the men’s 90+ kg division, Anshul Gill delivered a strong performance against Kazakhstan’s Daniyal Saparbay, also winning by unanimous decision.

Competing in the women’s 60 kg category, Sanju had a clean 5-0 verdict over Indonesia’s Reka Mariana Kasibulan.