Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal to headline 7th Men's Boxing Nationals

Six-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and 2019 World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal (51kg) will be among the top boxers fighting it out at the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya from November 25 to December 1.

Assam's Shiva, who won the gold medal, in the last edition will look to repeat the same feat while Amit Panghal, who represents Services will also aim to win the gold medal in the prestigious competition.



Other big names who will be seen competing in the 7th edition of the Elite Men’s Nationals include Tokyo Olympian Ashish Kumar (80kg), 2021 Asian Champion Sanjeet (92kg), 2021 Youth World Champion Sachin (57kg), Tokyo Olympic quarter-finalist Satish (92+kg) and 2022 CWG silver medallist Sagar (92kg) will be playing for RSPB. Ashish will be representing Himachal Pradesh whereas Sanjeet, Satish, and Sachin will be squaring off in the ring for Services.



The competition will see the participation of over 350 boxers from 35 units competing in 13 weight categories to win the medal.



Team SSCB was crowned champions in the last edition of the tournament which was held in Hisar, Haryana with 10 medals which included 6 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Indian male boxers came under scrutiny after failing to secure any quota at the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China,