Shiva Thapa secures 5th successive medal at Asian Boxing Championships

Seasoned Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (64kg) secured his fifth successive medal at the Asian Championships by advancing to the semifinals after out-punching Kuwait's Nader Odah in the last-eight stage here on Tuesday. Thapa prevailed 5-0 in a lop-sided clash to set up a showdown with defending champion and top seed Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan. Usmonov outclassed John Paul Panuayan.

Thapa won a gold in the 2013 championships, bronze in 2015 and 2019 and silver in 2017. He is assured of at least a bronze in the ongoing edition, bettering his own position as the most successful Indian boxer in the tournament's history. Thapa was in control from the word go and was hardly tested by his opponent, who also faced a standing eight count in the opening round. The Assamese boxer was particularly impressive with his left jabs.

𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗙𝗙 🤩@shivathapa puts up a stellar show to confirm medal for 🇮🇳 and his 5️⃣th in Asian Championships as he grabbed victory over 🇰🇼's Nader Odah by 5️⃣-0️⃣ in the Quarter finals of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships 2021#AsianEliteBoxingChampionships pic.twitter.com/Y6etrPat6F — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 25, 2021

However, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) went down to Uzbekistan's reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in a fiercely-fought quarterfinal. The Indian boxer lost 1-4 after giving the top-seeded defending champion quite a fight. Mirzahalilov, who is also the Asian Games champion, was caught off guard by Hussamuddin's powerful counter-attacks on more than one occasion.

However, the Uzbek's assured footwork and precisely-placed straights for a majority of the bout, helped him seal it in the end. In another disappointment for India, Iran's Meysam Gheslaghi defeated Sumit Sangwan in the men's light heavyweight (81kg) division in a late Monday night bout.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐊 🙌🏻@Hussamboxer gave a tough fight but couldn't get over the line as he went down 4️⃣-1️⃣ against top seed and reigning World Champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov of 🇺🇿 at the Quarter finals of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship 2021#AsianEliteBoxingChampionships pic.twitter.com/waVzdLxcMf — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 25, 2021