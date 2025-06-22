Seven Indian boxers in Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament final

As many as seven Indian boxers advanced to the final of the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament 2025 underway at the Paradise Arena in Mahe on Sunday.

Aditya Pratap (65kg) of Uttar Pradesh impressed with an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the third round over home favourite Jovanie Bouzin. Pratap has represented India at the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan and holds a silver from the National Combined Finals.

In the 75kg category, Neeraj mirrored that effort with an RSC second round victory over his opponent. Neeraj is also National Combined Finals silver medalist.

In the 50kg category, Himanshu Sharma of Haryana, a former Belgrade Boxing Champion and bronze medallist at the 6th Elite Nationals, secured a confident 4:1 win on points against Mathieu Soupprayen of Mauritius.

In the 55kg bout, Ashish Mudshaniya of Uttar Pradesh, the reigning National Combined champion, continued his fine form with a solid 4:1 victory over Guillaume Francis, also from Mauritius.

Haryana’s Anmol (60kg), a National Combined silver medallist, earned a composed 4:1 split decision win against Dario Gaberiel of Seychelles.

Kartik Dalal (70kg) showed heart in a closely contested bout but lost 1:4 on points to South Africa’s Blessing Nziyana.

Rounding off the Indian contingent competing for gold is Gaurav Chauhan (90+kg) from Services, a seasoned heavyweight who won gold at the 37th National Games and bronze at the 2024 Elorda Cup. Gaurav received a direct entry into the final and will look to add another medal to his name.