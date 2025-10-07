Services reign supreme in men’s finals at Inaugural BFI Cup 2025

Services boxers reaffirmed their supremacy on the national circuit as the men’s competition of the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 concluded in Chennai on Tuesday. Notable performers including S Vishwanath, Mohammad Husamuddin, Vanshaj, Sachin, and Ankush captured gold medals, highlighting Services’ dominance.

Asian U-22 champion S Vishwanath (Services) began the day with a commanding 5:0 victory over Ashish (Haryana) in the 47–50kg category. Ashish (Services) edged out Navraj (AIP) 3:2 in an exhilarating 50–55kg final, while World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin (Services) defeated Sagar Jakhar (SAI) 5:0 in the 55–60kg bout.

In the 60–65kg category, Vanshaj (Services) prevailed 3:2 over teammate Preet Malik, whereas Sumit Kumar (SAI) dominated Rajat (Services) 5:0 in the 65–70kg final. Sachin (Services) secured another decisive 5:0 win against Neeraj (Haryana) in the 70–75kg bout, and Ankush (Services) triumphed 5:0 over Aman (Chandigarh) in the 75–80kg final.

Among the heavier divisions, Naveen Boora (Services) overcame Vinit (Railways) 3:0 in the 80–85kg category, while Daksh (SAI) narrowly defeated Vishal Gupta (Services) 3:2 to claim the 85–90kg title. The super heavyweight 90–90+kg final saw Sawan Gill (Chandigarh) defeat Lakshya Rathi (SAI) 3:2. With seven gold medals, Services topped the medal tally, followed by Haryana and Railways.

Organised by the Boxing Federation of India, the BFI Cup 2025 served as a high-performance platform for elite Indian boxers to assess their form ahead of major international events. The week-long tournament, held from October 1–7, featured ten men’s and ten women’s weight categories, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists earned a pathway into the Elite National Camp, further strengthening India’s talent pipeline.

In individual honours, Maharashtra’s Khushi Jadhav (54kg) was named Best Boxer among women, with Parthavi Grehwal (65kg) as Best Challenger, and Tamil Nadu’s G. Resika (80+kg) recognised as Most Promising Boxer. In the men’s section, Services’ Ashish (55kg) earned Best Boxer, Lakshya Rathi (90+kg) Best Challenger, and Tamil Nadu’s Lukas (50kg) Most Promising Boxer.

The competition featured top talent from state units, Services, Railways, SAI NCOE, and other boards, including medalists from recent National Games, Elite Nationals, and international tournaments. The men’s finals marked a fitting conclusion to the inaugural BFI Cup 2025, showcasing India’s rising boxing stars.