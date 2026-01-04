Senior National Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal, Sagar make winning starts

Former Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and heavyweight contender Sagar began their campaigns with victories on the opening day of the Elite National Boxing Championships at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The national championships are being held in a combined format for the first time, with men’s and women’s events staged simultaneously at the same venue. Around 600 boxers from across the country are competing across 10 weight categories each in the men’s and women’s divisions, marking a significant step in streamlining India’s domestic boxing calendar.

Competing in the bantamweight category, Panghal of SSCB delivered a composed and authoritative performance to defeat Usman Mohd Sultan of Bihar by unanimous decision. The 2018 Asian Games champion controlled the bout from the outset, using sharp footwork and clean combinations to dominate exchanges and progress comfortably to the next round.

In contrast, Haryana’s Sagar faced a far sterner challenge in the heavyweight division. Matched against Edwin of Kerala, Sagar was pushed throughout a closely contested bout before edging through on a split decision. The contest saw both boxers trade heavy blows, with Sagar doing just enough to convince the judges and secure his place in the next stage.

Another notable result in the bantamweight category saw Lalrambuat of Mizoram advance with a unanimous decision victory over Santosh Kumar of Odisha. Lalrambuat showcased control and consistency across rounds to register a clear win.

With several top national and international medallists in action, the championships are expected to play a key role in shaping India’s boxing pathway ahead of upcoming international competitions. The early rounds will continue over the coming days as boxers across weight classes vie for podium finishes and national recognition.

