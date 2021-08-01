Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 9, 1 August - Satish Kumar one win away from medal - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
The Indian will be up against the 2019 super-heavyweight World Champion
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
One Indian boxer will be in action today.
Men's Super-heavyweight Quarterfinals- Satish Kumar (India) v. Bakhodir Jalolov(Uzbekistan) 9:36 AM IST
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2021 4:29 AM GMT
Only Lovlina remains
Lovlina will be boxing on 4th August,Wednesday at 11:00 AM IST.
We will be bringing you live updates for that bout as well.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Kudos to Satish!
That ends the Indian men's boxing campaign. Satish will take heart from the fact that he was the only Indian male boxer to win a bout in the entire Olympics. Moreover, he will also be proud of how he boxed in his final match and will look to build on it in the coming years.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:25 AM GMT
Regardless of the result, Satish has done what he could and what better than to earn the respect of your opponent. Jalolov too stands by and congratulates Satish before he exits the ring.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:22 AM GMT
Last minute
Satish has had a much improved third round for sure. However, it doesn't seem as though he has done enough convince all the judges.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:19 AM GMT
Round 3
Satish trying to get near his opponent. Seems to be the only way right now. Jalolov is getting cornered time and again.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:18 AM GMT
Staish has done extremely well here regardless of the number of punches he has received. He isn't giving up anytime soon.
- 1 Aug 2021 4:17 AM GMT
Round 2
Jalolov and Satsih have slowed down considerably. Jalolov is managing to just jab as of now and they have had a few scrappy movements. Both coaches are urging their players to be more aggressive.