Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 9, 1 August - Satish Kumar one win away from medal - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

The Indian will be up against the 2019 super-heavyweight World Champion

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 9, 1 August - Satish Kumar one win away from medal - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

Satish Kumar at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-08-01T09:59:53+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.

One Indian boxer will be in action today.

Men's Super-heavyweight Quarterfinals- Satish Kumar (India) v. Bakhodir Jalolov(Uzbekistan) 9:36 AM IST

Stay tuned for live updates



Live Updates

>Load More
Boxing Tokyo Olympics India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X