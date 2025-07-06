Sakshi becomes first Indian female boxer to win a World Boxing Cup title

Indian women boxers made a triumphant return to the global stage, showcasing their dominance by securing three gold medals at the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Sakshi Chaudhary led the way for Indian women boxers by becoming the first to win gold at the World Boxing Cup, securing a unanimous victory in the women's 54 kg final to begin the day.

She got the better of Yoseline Perez of America to clinch her maiden World Cup title, having a dominating 30-27 win on the two cards and edged past Perez by 29-28 on the other three cards.

The former Asian medalist had a pretty dominating result at her first international tournament of the year, winning all four of her bouts en route to this title-winning run by a unanimous decision.

Later, Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg) and Nupur (80+ Kg) clinched gold medals in their categories by defeating their Brazilian and Kazakh opponents, respectively, completing a hat-trick of victories.

Meanwhile, the other two female boxers - Minakshi (48 kg), Pooja Rani (80 kg) - in action on the finals day, had settled for silver medals after facing defeat in their respective gold medal bouts.

Pooja and Jugnoo suffered 0-5 losses to boxers from Australia and Kazakhstan, respectively, while Minakshi put up a strong fight but fell short to Paris Olympic medalist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan.

No Gold for Male boxers

India couldn't win any of their three gold medal matches in the men's discipline, and all three boxers, Abhinash Jamwal (65 Kg), Hitesh (70 Kg), and Jugnoo (85 kg) settled for silver medals.

Hitesh could not repeat the heroics from his gold-medal-winning performance at the Brazil World Cup earlier this year, and this time fell one step short in the final against Brazil's Kaian Oliveira.

On the other hand, Abhinash and Jugnoo won their first-ever silver medals from the World Cup Circuit after suffering a defeat to Brazilian and Kazakh opponents, respectively

Overall, India had a good outing from Astana, winning a total of 11 medals - 3 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze - to finish third in the medal tally behind just Kazakhstan and Brazil.

List of Medalists:

Gold - Sakshi - 54 Kg women

Gold - Jasmine - 57 Kg Women

Gold - Nupur - 80+ Kg Women

Silver - Minakshi - 48 Kg Women

Silver - Pooja Rani - 80 Kg Women

Silver - Abhinash Jamwal - 65 Kg Men

Silver - Hitesh - 70 Kg Men

Silver - Jugnoo - 85 Kg Men

Bronze - Sanju - 60 Kg Women

Bronze - Nikhil Dubey - 75Kg Men

Bronze - Narender - 90+ Kg Men