Russian anthem played incorrectly at Boxing World Championships

In an embarrassing moment for hosts India, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg medals ceremony of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

"We apologise for playing the wrong Russian anthem. We request you to give a huge round of applause to Demurchian Anastasiia," the announcer said after almost all the spectators had left the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Demurchian Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia's Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played.

Some controversy after the Russian anthem wasn't played at the victory ceremony of the 70kg division. The ceremony is conducted once again with just Anastasia Demurchian on the podium where the 🇷🇺 anthem is finally played. pic.twitter.com/192ZCWq7qR — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) March 25, 2023

The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriots after lodging their protest following the goof-up.

It is to be noted that over 10 countries including USA, Britain, Ireland and Netherlands boycotted the tournament because the International Boxing Association (IBA) allowed the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their respective flags.