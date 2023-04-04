Log In
Boxing

Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping

The Olympic silver-medalist's ban will expire on April 5, 2024.

Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping
Amir Khan (Source: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By

PTI

Updated: 4 April 2023 9:56 AM GMT

Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.

Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist, returned a positive result for anabolic agent Ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022, UK Anti-Doping said Tuesday.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth. Khan, who announced his retirement three months after the fight, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance.

That was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January. His ban will expire on April 5, 2024. One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retired with a record of 34-6, though the independent panel has disqualified his result from the fight against Brook.

Boxing Doping 
