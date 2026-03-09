Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan win on day 2 of World Boxing Futures Cup 2026

India’s youth boxing team registered two victories on the second day of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, with Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan advancing in their respective weight categories.

Competing in the women’s 57kg category, Radhamani Longjam delivered a strong performance against her opponent from Uzbekistan. The Indian boxer controlled the bout throughout and secured victory via Referee Stopped Contest in the third round.

In the men’s 60kg category, Sahil Duhan continued his winning run at the tournament with a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over his opponent from Turkmenistan. The result followed his opening-day success and kept his campaign firmly on track.

Close bout for Udham Singh

In another men’s contest, Udham Singh (55kg) fought a closely contested bout against a Japanese opponent but lost by a narrow 3-2 split decision.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, taking place from March 8 to 15 in Bangkok, brings together promising youth boxers from across the world competing in Youth Olympic weight categories. The tournament serves as an important platform for young athletes to gain international exposure and experience.

India entered the event with momentum after a strong showing at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain last year, where the country secured seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze.

The Indian contingent will aim to continue building momentum as the preliminary rounds progress in the Bangkok tournament.