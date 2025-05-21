Olympic boxer Simranjit Kaur turns professional

Former World championship bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur has decided to further her career by turning professional.

The 29-year-old has taken the plunge by signing with former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr.

Who is Simranjit Kaur

Kaur is a two-time Asian Championship medalist who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics

Hailing from Chakar, Punjab, Kaur was egged on to pursue boxing by her mother after the passing of her father.

Kaur won bronze for India at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She also boasts of a silver at the 2019 Asian Championships.

Incidentally, Kaur is the first woman pugilist from Punjab to don India colours at the Olympics.

Simranjit, finished second at the National Championship in the 65kg category in March this year and is the third Indian boxer to turn professional in 2025 after World championship medalists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal.