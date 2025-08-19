This 1984 Olympian will challenge Ajay Singh for BFI President post

When the much-awaited Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) elections gets underway on August 21, Olympian boxer Jaslal Pradhan will be contesting against interim committee Chairman Ajay Singh for the President’s post.

Pradhan represented the country in the men’s light welterweight event at the 1984 Summer Olympics and will be seeking his first term.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh will be looking to extend his leadership for the third consecutive term.

According to the final list of contesting candidates released by BFI on Monday, Rajesh Bhandari’s name was eliminated after a final scrutiny of names. He will now be contesting for the post of vice president which has eight other names.

Pramod Kumar, Digvijay Singh and Neeraj Jain will be up for the post of Secretary General while Pon Baskaran, R Gopu and Anil Kumar Bohidar have been named for the post of Treasurer.

Delhi HC’s nod to election

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the BFI to hold its elections as scheduled. The court, however, clarified that the elections will be subject to the outcome of a case challenging the BFI’s interim committee and new constitution.

The court also warned that any violations of the sports code or rules could lead to further action. The court refrained from approving the new constitution at this stage.

“These elections are happening on August 21. I will hear the matter finally, I am not going to hear it in installments. You (BFI) go ahead with your elections, I have already made it clear that it will be subject to the outcome of the writ petition and in case you have done something which is not as per law, the court will take note of that and then pass orders. Sports is no longer sports, it is politics actually,” the court said.

Upon any violation, the court warned to intervene and said “constitution cannot be against the sports code and the rules”.

“I am not giving any stamp of approval for that (new constitution),” the judge said.