Boxing
Nupur Storms Into Final, Abhinash Jamwal Secures Semifinal Spot at World Boxing Cup-Astana
Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns come to an end in the quarterfinals.
India’s medal count at the World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 continued to grow as Nupur (80+kg) advanced to the final, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) booked his place in the semifinals on Friday.
Nupur delivered a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey’s Seyma Dustaz 5:0 to secure a spot in the women’s 80+kg final. Earlier in the day, Abhinash Jamwal impressed in the men’s 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns come to an end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3:2 in a split decision.
With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India’s strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.