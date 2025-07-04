Nupur Storms Into Final, Abhinash Jamwal Secures Semifinal Spot at World Boxing Cup-Astana

India’s medal count at the World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 continued to grow as Nupur (80+kg) advanced to the final, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) booked his place in the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur delivered a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey’s Seyma Dustaz 5:0 to secure a spot in the women’s 80+kg final. Earlier in the day, Abhinash Jamwal impressed in the men’s 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns come to an end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3:2 in a split decision.

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India’s strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.