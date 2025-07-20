Boxing: Nishant Dev wins third pro bout by technical knockout

Nishant Dev extended the winning start to his professional boxing career, registering a win via technical knockout (TKO) in his third career bout against the United States' LaQuan Evans in Texas on Saturday.

Fighting in undercard of the bout between Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelela Cafu, Nishant dominated Evans right from the beginning.

The 24-year-old Indian started strongly, evading Evans' punches with ease while also landing a few clean blows himself. He often succeeded in pushing his opponent to one corner of the ring and landing clean punches.

A minute and a half into the sixth and final round, an upper cut from Nishant caught the already tired Evans off-guard. The American lost his footing and found himself cornered with Nishant displaying no mercy with his ferocious blows.

Nishant forces the stoppage in the sixth and final round





With 1 minutes and 2 seconds still left on the clock for the bout to end, the referee had to intervene to declare Nishant the winner by TKO.

The referee calls a TKO or technical knockout in boxing when a boxer is unable to continue the fight safely due to any injury or if they are unable to defend themselves safely from their opponents.

The TKO win over Evans marked the third professional win in as many bouts for Nishant.

He had made his professional debut in January earlier this year and knocked out his opponent Alton Wiggins in the very first round. He had then registered an unanimous decision win over Josue Silva in his second bout last month.