Boxing: Nishant Dev beats Josue Silva for second professional win

Indian boxer Nishant Dev registered an unanimous decision win over Josue Silva to register his second professional victory in as many bouts on Sunday.

Competing in the undercard bout of the Richardson Hitchins versus George Kambosos fight at Madison Square Garden Theater, the 24-year-old Nishant was in complete control from start to finish as he registered a 60-54 win in the six-round light middleweight bout.

The 2024 Paris Olympian Nishant's speed, agility along with his precision stood out as the more experienced struggled to match up to the Indian.

"I have done it at the Olympics and World Championships before but this is the start of my professional career. I am still learning, improving, and growing to another level," said Nishant after the bout.

"For me there is no difference between amateur and professional boxing. It is just a matter of three rounds and six rounds," he added.

Nishant turned professional earlier this year after a heartbreaking quarter-final exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year.

He had registered a knockout victory in the very first round on his professional debut against Alton Wiggins back in January.

"I am working on my skills, working on my power. I'm not looking for the knock out punch. I'm still learning, this is my second fight. I am gonna improve more," said Nishant.

Nishant will next be in action on 19 July 2025 in an undercard fight in Dallas.



