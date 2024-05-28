Boxing World Qualifiers: Nishant, Sachin moves to third round, Abhinash loses

World Championships bronze medalist boxer Nishant Dev (71kg) continued his good run at the Boxing Olympic qualifiers while Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) lost their bouts on Tuesday.

Nishant outpunched his Mongolian opponent Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto in just over two minutes in the second round of the 71kg category.

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 second still left to play in Round 1.

Nishant missed the Paris Olympics quota in the first Boxing Qualifiers by a whishker after losing a close bout in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in 63.5kg, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory.



He clearly dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory’s favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

In 57kg catgeory, Sachin defeated Frederik Jensen of Denmark 5-0 and dominated the bout to move to the round of 16 of the tournament.

Indian male boxers haven't won any quota for the upcoming Paris Olympics while three Indian female boxers- Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, and Lovlina Borgohain have won the quota.