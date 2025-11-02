Nishant Dev extends unbeaten run to 4-0 with dominant win over Juan Carlos Campos Medina

India’s boxing star Nishant Dev continued his flawless start to professional boxing with a comprehensive unanimous decision win over Juan Carlos Campos Medina of Mexico on Saturday, in Orlando, Florida.

The 23-year-old, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, improved his professional record to 4-0 (2 KOs) after dominating all 10 rounds of their super welterweight contest.

The bout, held at the Caribe Royale Resort, opened the main card of a Matchroom Boxing event streamed live on DAZN. Judges scored the fight 60-54 across the board, reflecting Dev’s total control throughout the encounter.

Controlled dominance in Orlando

Dev showcased sharp footwork, crisp jabs, and tactical precision, keeping the Mexican opponent on the defensive.

Despite Medina’s durability, the Indian outlanded him by a wide margin, connecting with over 200 punches and maintaining the tempo from start to finish. There were no knockdowns, but Dev’s superior ring generalship left little doubt over the result.

With this victory, Dev, trained by Brian Schwartz in Colorado Springs, continues his steady rise under promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom banner. The fight also marked his fourth win since turning professional earlier in 2025, following successful outings in New York and Philadelphia.

Speaking post-fight, Dev said, “This was a test of my maturity. Medina came to fight, but I controlled the ring. India’s behind me, next, bigger challenges.”