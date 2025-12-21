Nishant Dev claims fifth successive win on his debut year in pro boxing

Indian star boxer Nishant Dev remained unbeaten in his debut year in professional boxing, winning his fifth consecutive bout in Ghana on Saturday.

He scored a 4th round knockout win over Ally Mbukwa of Tanzania in a six-round welterweight bout on the undercard of Craig Richards vs. Dan Azeez's main fight.

This was Nishant's third knockout win in the fifth match of the year, proving his mettle and rising up the ranks to become one of the top boxers of his category.

#News | Nishant Dev remains unbeaten in his debut year on pro-boxing circuit.



He scored his fifth consecutive win after a 4th round knockout victory over Ally Mbukwa of Tanzania in men's welterweight category.#ProBoxing #nishantdev #Boxing pic.twitter.com/yKZlWehXw0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 21, 2025

This was also Nishant's first bout outside America, offering a different challenge for him, playing against an opponent of the same continent, but he stood tall and won the bout comfortably.

This also meant that Nishant is yet to lose a single round in his professional career, having two unanimous and now three knockout wins this year.

The win is particularly special for him, arriving just two days before his 25th birthday and ending the year on high and sets his sights on greater ambitions in tougher battles next year.