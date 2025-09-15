Nikhat Zareen elected to World Boxing’s first athletes committee

India’s two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has been elected to the newly formed World Boxing Athletes Committee at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The six-member committee includes Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (Turkey), Caitlin Parker (Australia), Daniel Pitt (Wales), Richard Torrez Jr. (USA), Yojerlin Cesar (France), and Nikhat (India).

The election process allowed all participating athletes to vote, ensuring fair representation.

World Boxing has announced the formation of its 1st Athlete Commission,comprising top athletes from across the globe.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu🇹🇷

Caitlin Parker 🇦🇺

Daniel Pitt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Richard Torrez Jr. 🇺🇸

Yojerlin Cesar 🇫🇷&

Nikhat Zareen 🇮🇳

Their role will be to represent athlete voices. pic.twitter.com/jL7Xnq3W7H — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 14, 2025

Nikhat’s selection is a major milestone for Indian boxing as she continues to inspire with her achievements inside and outside the ring.

The committee will serve as a platform for athletes to voice their concerns and contribute to decisions shaping the sport at the global level.

Two members will also be nominated to represent athletes directly in World Boxing’s Executive Board meetings and Congress sessions.

Her inclusion not only marks a proud moment for Indian boxing but also highlights the growing influence of women athletes in global sports governance.

Earlier in December last year, India’s Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain was inducted into the Athletes’ Commission of the newly formed Asian Boxing body.