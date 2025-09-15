Boxing
Nikhat Zareen elected to World Boxing’s first athletes committee
The Indian boxing star joins five global champions on the newly formed committee, giving athletes a stronger voice in shaping the sport’s future.
India’s two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen has been elected to the newly formed World Boxing Athletes Committee at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
The six-member committee includes Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (Turkey), Caitlin Parker (Australia), Daniel Pitt (Wales), Richard Torrez Jr. (USA), Yojerlin Cesar (France), and Nikhat (India).
The election process allowed all participating athletes to vote, ensuring fair representation.
Nikhat’s selection is a major milestone for Indian boxing as she continues to inspire with her achievements inside and outside the ring.
The committee will serve as a platform for athletes to voice their concerns and contribute to decisions shaping the sport at the global level.
Two members will also be nominated to represent athletes directly in World Boxing’s Executive Board meetings and Congress sessions.
Her inclusion not only marks a proud moment for Indian boxing but also highlights the growing influence of women athletes in global sports governance.
Earlier in December last year, India’s Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain was inducted into the Athletes’ Commission of the newly formed Asian Boxing body.