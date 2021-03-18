Nikhat Zareen beats World Champion at Boxing Tournament in Turkey

Boxer Nikhat Zareen sent reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina packing to enter women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Apart from Zareen, the 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed into the quarter-finals. While Assam boxer Thapa got better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg bout, World Championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second-round matches.

Meanwhile, Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) made exits with the losses in the preliminary rounds.