Nikhat, Lovlina to lead Indian squad for first-ever WB World Boxing C'ships

Indian star boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain to lead the Indian challenge at the 2025 World Boxing Championships set to take place in Liverpool, England, from 4th to 14th September.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) revealed a 20-member team for the inaugural World Boxing Championships, organized by the newly formed World Boxing, which will oversee amateur boxing for the LA Olympics.

The squad was finalised after a one-week-long assessment camp in Patiala, Punjab, where each boxer competed in a round-robin format against 3-4 boxers, assessing their Skills, patience, and Fitness.

Nikhat and Lovlina, competing internationally for the first time since the Paris Olympics last year, aim to kick off their journey under the newly introduced World Boxing by clinching a major world title.

🇮🇳Indian stars Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain return as the Indian contingent for the FIRST-EVER World #Boxing Championships under the newly constituted World Boxing are announced! 🥊

The other big names in the contingent are the recently crowned World Boxing Cup Champions, Sakshi Chaudhary, Nupur Sheoran, and Jaismine Lamboria, alongside other medalists like Pooja Rani and Minakshi.

In the men's boxing, all the eyes will be on Abhinash Jamwal (65 Kg) and Hitesh Gulia (70 Kg), who won two consecutive World Boxing Cup medals this season in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Indian Squad for World Boxing C'ships:

Women’s: Meenakshi Hooda (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Sanju Khatri (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+ kg)

Men’s: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg), Harsh Chaudhary (90kg), Narender Berwal (90+ kg).