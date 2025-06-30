Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain reach finals at Elite Women's Boxing

World Championships and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas delivered a dominant display to defeat Manju Rani of Railways, securing her spot in the 48kg final at the ongoing Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament. She will now face Chanch in the gold medal bout.

World Champion Saweety Boora also asserted her supremacy in the 80kg category, comfortably outclassing All India Police’s Babita Bisht with a unanimous 5:0 verdict to book her place in the final.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the 75kg final in emphatic fashion, overpowering Sneha with a Round 1 RSC (Referee Stopped Contest).

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad’s home favourite and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen outpunched V. Lakshaya 5:0 to storm into the 51kg final, where she will face Jyoti.

In the 65kg category, former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro cruised to a 5:0 win over Amita Kundu (AIP), setting up a final showdown with Shashi, who edged out Yashi Sharma of Telangana by the same scoreline.

The 54kg division saw Preeti and Tanu come through their respective semifinals to set up an exciting final clash.

In 57kg, Babirojsana Chanu and Kamaljeet Kaur progressed, with Kamaljeet clinching a narrow 3:2 split decision win.

Another highlight was Alfiya Pathan storming into the 80kg final after an RSC victory in the second round. She will meet Saweety Boora in a much-anticipated face-off.

In the 80+kg category, Ritika and Shivani Tomar progressed after registering clear wins over Neha and Mankirat Kaur respectively.