WBC Asia winner Neeraj Goyat set to fight Jose Zepeda in Mexico

Neeraj Goyat returns to professional boxing against Jose Zepeda of Mexico in a USD 120,000 worth bout on March 25 in Mexico.

A three-time WBC Asia title winner, Goyat turned professional in 2013 and since then has fought 22 bouts with a record of 17-3 with 7 knockouts (17-3-2 draws).

He is the first Indian boxer to have made it to the WBC world rankings and has won the 'Honorary Boxer of the Year' by WBC Asia in 2017.

"Even when I first beat WBA World Champion Xu Can in China, the aim was to raise the level for Indian boxers and let them know that these wins are possible. I hope to inspire and pave the way for the future of professional boxers in India to fight at this level and get opportunities since no one else in the history of our country has fought with the names I have," Goyat was quoted as saying in a press release.

His Mexican opponent Zepeda is one of the stalwarts in the world of professional boxing with a total of 35 wins from his 40 fights, 27 of them being knockouts.

Goyat last fought in Bangkok against Rachata Khaophimai and won it via a knockout.