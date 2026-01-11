Three years, multiple injuries, one gold: Hussamuddin returns as National Champion

Greater Noida: Mohammad Hussamuddin, the former Commonwealth Games and World Championship medallist, staged a stunning comeback from injury to claim the national title on Saturday.

After nearly three years away from the ring due to multiple setbacks, Hussamuddin proved that his hunger had not faded, clinching the men’s 60kg national gold by edging out Sachin Siwach 3–2 in a nail-biting final.

Overcome with emotion after the win, Hussamuddin, in a trembling voice, told the media that many people had asked him to quit the sport, a suggestion he was determined to prove wrong.

“This year is very important to me, and I had to prove myself. I was injured for a long time, and many people told me to leave the sport, but I didn’t lose hope,” said Hussam.

He paused briefly to regain his composure before adding proudly:

“Here I lived up to my expectations and will do the same in the coming years.”

The Army Sports Institute (ASI) coach and Hussamuddin’s brother, Aitesamuddin, said:

“After his injuries, many people told him to leave the sport, saying he is getting old. But he is very dedicated and wants to keep playing whenever he is fit.”

He added:

“We supported his decision because we know he is talented. We just told him to recover, and we would be there for him. He was also very angry with us because we didn’t allow him to meet his wife and kids, keeping him here for training and rehab.”

A long cat & mouse fight with Injury

Hussamuddin has endured a difficult couple of years since winning his World Championship bronze medal in 2023. He has competed in just one international tournament since then and has undergone multiple surgeries.

“I’m feeling very relieved as I’m coming back after a lot of struggle over the last two years. A lot of things have changed, many young kids have come in, and it’s enjoyable to play alongside them,” Hussam told The Bridge after reaching the semifinals.

Explaining his turbulent journey, Hussam said:

“I had a knee injury just after my World Championship bronze medal, for which I had to undergo surgery, and it took me a long time to come back.”

The knee injury forced him to miss the 2023 Asian Games and cost him crucial preparation time ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers.

Despite not being fully fit, he competed at a tough Olympic qualification tournament in Italy, where he suffered a first-round exit against Jude Gallagher.

“I returned in 2024, and things were going well, but just before the Nationals, I picked up another injury in my knuckles and had to stay away from the sport for six to seven months,” he said, explaining how his comeback was once again cut short.

This second injury kept him out of the ring for another six months, causing him to miss most of the key tournaments in early 2025 before preparing for yet another return.

“Then again, I returned in 2025 and played the BFI Cup, where I won gold and joined the camp. That win made me believe again and kept my motivation high, and now I want to perform well consistently,” Hussam said, reflecting his grit and determination.

Heartbreak to Glory within a minute

In the Nationals final, Hussamuddin’s emotions swung dramatically within a minute after an announcer’s error initially declared Sachin Siwach the winner before the decision was corrected.

Recalling that moment, Hussam said:

“It was a close final, so I wasn’t thinking much. I just told myself that at least I would be in the camp and would prove myself there.”

Previously a 57kg boxer, this was Hussamuddin’s first appearance in the 60kg category, where Sachin Siwach has been India’s leading boxer for the past one to two years.

Drawing on his experience, Hussam edged past his younger compatriot but acknowledged that he still needs improvement, especially in the first round, where he conceded most of his points.

“We play alongside each other, so we know each other’s game, and based on that, we made our strategies. I was a bit confused in the first round, but I changed my game in the second and third rounds, which helped me,” Hussam told the media after his win.

He further explained his tactical shift:

“I used my experience. Sachin is an attacking player who goes for a lot of attacks, but when he didn’t attack much in the first round, I changed my game and became aggressive in the next two rounds.”

Hussamuddin admitted that such a slow start would not work at the international level, where mistakes in later rounds can be costly.

He also highlighted areas for improvement:

“I have to improve more because I take some time in the first round to judge my opponent. I also need to improve my power and speed.”

Hussamuddin will now move to the national camp next week. With several major events lined up this year, his focus will be on staying fit and maintaining consistency.