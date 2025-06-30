Minor boxer alleges sexual harassment by woman coach, FIR filed in Rohtak

A minor national-level woman boxer has accused a woman coach at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Boxing Academy in Rohtak of sexual harassment and repeated physical and mental abuse. Her parents have lodged an FIR detailing the allegations, which include attempted molestation, threats, slapping, and public humiliation.

According to a report by PTI, the 17-year-old pugilist has reportedly slipped into depression due to the alleged mistreatment. The coach has not been named as the investigation is on.

The FIR, filed at a local police station in Rohtak, invokes Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), along with Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Quoting SAI officials, the report noted that a prior complaint from the athlete was indeed received via email on April 24, 2025, after an invitational tournament in Ireland (March 25–April 3, 2025). However, SAI maintains that the complaint only alleged mental and physical harassment, with no mention of sexual misconduct.

A detailed internal inquiry followed, during which statements were recorded from the complainant, the coach in question, support staff, and fellow athletes. According to the SAI Regional Centre in Sonepat, the allegations “could not be established.”

“SAI is committed to clean and safe sport and will extend full cooperation to police during the investigation, if required,” the statement added.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) also confirmed receiving the initial complaint but stated that no sexual harassment was mentioned in it. The coach remains involved in the ongoing national camp for junior and youth boxers.

The girl’s parents, however, have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the way the matter was handled by both the BFI and SAI. In the FIR, they allege that the coach attempted to forcibly remove their daughter’s clothes, slapped her several times, and called her a person of bad character in front of peers — leading to her isolation.

They further claim the boxer was punished with intense physical exercises after failing to record a training video as per the coach’s instructions. During a confrontation over her mobile phone use, the coach allegedly followed her to her room, locked the door, and tried to touch her inappropriately. When the athlete resisted, the coach allegedly slapped her, forced her to write a false confession, and took away her personal diary.

These grave accusations have been widely reported by national media based on the PTI story, which also states that the victim’s ordeal came to light only after a fellow boxer informed the family, prompting them to travel to Rohtak where the girl finally opened up.

SAI has said that during its inquiry, no other athletes corroborated these specific claims. However, with the FIR now officially registered, law enforcement is expected to investigate the matter independently.

The case has reignited concern about athlete safety and the robustness of grievance redressal in national sporting institutions.