Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Boxing

Mary Kom was the clear winner: Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reacts after Mary Kom lost in pre-quarterfinals match at Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Mary Kom in her last Olympics match
X
Mary Kom (Source: Getty)
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-29T19:11:14+05:30

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said boxer MC Mary Kom was the clear winner in Thursday's pre-quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics but judges have their own calculations.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition's bronze-medallist, Ingrit Valencia of Colombia, in a fiercely-fought showdown.

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me, you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you," the former sports minister said in a tweet.

He said for all Indians, Mary Kom "was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations".

Tokyo Olympics Mary Kom Boxing Kiren Rijiju 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X