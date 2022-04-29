Mary Kom launches programme to nurture young boxing talents in Northeast

Six-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist boxer Mary Kom on Friday partnered with Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India's leading sports technology company, to announce the launch of the "DreamJab" programme.

The programme will be in collaboration with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF). Under this programme that aims to nurture and support India's future boxing world champions, 30 young and talented athletes will be provided with extensive training in the sport of boxing. With the vision to create special opportunities for India's growing number of sportswomen, 20 out of the 30 selected athletes under the "DreamJab" programme will be females. This is a programme created, curated and owned by Dream Sports Foundation with the aim and objective of developing, nurturing and mentoring boxers from grassroots to elite levels to enable their participation in national/international competitions.

The three (3) year programme will be offered at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy in Imphal, Manipur, where DSF will provide holistic support to the athletes in the form of gold-standard coaching and training, equipment, lodging, nutrition, and education along with participation in various National and International tournaments. "DreamJab" builds on the success of DSF's previous collaboration with MKRBF in 2021 for supporting six young and gifted female boxers. To further strengthen the partnership between the two foundations, Mary Kom will also join DSF as an Advisor to work toward their common goal of creating a meaningful impact in India's sporting ecosystem.



Extremely delighted to onboard @MangteC as an Advisor and the launch of the #DreamJab program with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation. Look forward to supporting 30 young, talented boxers from Imphal over a 3 year period. Onwards & Upwards!! pic.twitter.com/X818IxJvNR — Dream Sports Foundation (@TheDSFofficial) April 29, 2022





Speaking at the launch event at DSF's headquarters in Mumbai, the Olympic Bronze medalist and 6-time World Champion, Mary Kom said, "I thank Dream Sports Foundation for supporting my mission to provide impactful training to India's talented youth. It is my hope to ensure that no future promising boxer has to endure the same struggles that I went through. Through this collaboration, we will provide world-class mentoring and all-around support to athletes so that they can focus on excelling at their sport and making the country proud." Mary Kom's sentiments were echoed by Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports said, "In recent years, India has seen great potential and success in boxing, especially from the country's highly talented young athletes. Through our continued collaboration with MKRBF, we aim to make this sport more accessible and further strengthen India's position as a global powerhouse in the sport. With our vision to 'Make Sports Better', we look forward to providing all the support necessary for the success of our country's future boxing superstars."

Through not-for-profit activities and initiatives, Dream Sports Foundation works towards achieving Dream Sports' aim of making sports better in India. The Foundation provides meaningful impetus to the Indian sporting ecosystem by driving grassroots growth, supporting budding and high-potential athletes, and building world-class infrastructure. To date, DSF has financially supported over 4500 members of the Indian sports ecosystem through 'Back on Track', reached over 2000 young children across 9 grassroots partnerships, and helped secure more than 135 medals through their Elite Athlete Development program - 'Stars of Tomorrow.





