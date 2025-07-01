Lovlina, Nitu shine at Elite Women’s Boxing

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nitu Ghanghas emerged supreme at the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Nitu won the 48kg final with a 4:1 split verdict over Chanchal (SAI N) as Lashu Yadav’s withdrawal awarded Lovlina a walkover win in the 75kg final.

Meanwhile, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen forced to withdraw from the final due to injury as Jyoti claimed the 51kg title.

Another power-packed performance came from World Champion Saweety Boora (SAI NCOE) in the 80kg category. She beat Railways’ Alfiya with a dominant 5:0 unanimous victory.

Preeti won the gold medal in the 54kg division. Babirojsana Chanu (57kg) of Railways registered a dominant 5:0 win over Kamaljeet Kaur of All India Police, Prachi (60kg), Former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro (65kg) also secured a top-podium finish with a battling 3:2 win over Railways’ Shashi. SAI NCOE’s Ritika (80+kg) and Delhi’s Shivani (70kg) finished with a gold each.

Railways top medals tally

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) topped the medals tally securing the overall team title with a total of nine medals, including three gold, three silver, and three bronze.

The SAI NCOE Combined team secured seven medals, including two golds, while the TOPS Core & Development squad claimed three golds, completing the podium.

RSPB also claimed three silver medals and three bronze across the weight categories.

The remaining gold medals were split between SAI NCOE, TOPS, and state units.

The finalists from the tournament will now earn the opportunity to join the national camp in Patiala. With the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool and the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi on the horizon, the event served as a crucial step in refining the core group and strengthening India’s competitive depth.

Results

48kg: 1. Nitu (Haryana), 2. Chanchal (SAI N), 3. Manju Rani (RSPB), Yamini Singh (Rajasthan);

51kg: 1. Jyoti (RSPB), 2. Nikhat Zareen (Telangana), 3. Devika Ghorpade (Maharashtra), V Lakshaya (Tamil Nadu);

54kg: 1. Preeti (TOPS), 2. Tanu (SSCB), 3. Shiksha (RSPB), Bhupali Hazarika (SAI N)

57kg: 1. Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB), 2. Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP), 3. Vishu Rathee (Haryana), Aroti Doley (SAI N)

60kg: 1. Prachi (RSPB), 2. Anjali (Haryana), 3. Niharika Gonella (Telangana), Gavali Priyanka Suresh (AIP)

65kg: 1. Ankushita Boro (TOPS), 2. Shashi (RSPB), 3. Amita Kundu (AIP), Yashi Sharma (Telangana)

70kg: 1. Shivani (Delhi), 2. Gitimoni Gogoi (SAI N), 3. Neha Kasnyal (AIP), Shravani Barge (Maharashtra);

75kg: 1. Lovlina Borgohain (TOPS), 2. Lashu Yadav (RSPB), 3. Sneha (Uttar Pradesh), Shruti (SAI N);

80kg: 1. Saweety (SAI N), 2. Alfiya (RSPB), 3. Babita Bisht (AIP), Garima (Rajasthan);

80+kg: 1. Ritika (SAI N), 2. Shivani Tomar (AIP), 3. Neha (RSPB), Mankirat Kaur Brar (Punjab).