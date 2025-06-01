Olympic Medalist Lovlina Borgohain to launch boxing academy in Guwahati

Following her remarkable achievements in bringing honor to the nation through boxing, Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain is ready to begin a new journey.

Intending to develop the next generation of championship boxers, Borgohain is establishing her own training facility in Guwahati - the Lovlina Boxing Academy - which will commence operations on June 5, 2025.

The opening ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests, including the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

Expressing her aspirations for the academy, Lovlina stated, "This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realized, and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring. With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed."

The academy represents Lovlina's dedication to cultivating emerging talent and offering them access to international-standard training and facilities. This initiative also signifies a milestone achievement in advancing sports and athletic infrastructure development across India's Northeast region.