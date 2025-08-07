Lovlina Borgohain alleges 'humiliation' by BFI official; panel probing matter

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has filed a formal complaint accusing Boxing Federation of India (BFI) executive director Col Arun Malik (Retd) of “demeaning” and “gender-discriminatory” conduct during a recent meeting.

The incident has prompted the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to launch an inquiry into the allegations.

In a two-page letter addressed to top sporting authorities, including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Hari Ranjan Rao, and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) division, Lovlina detailed a July 8 virtual meeting that she described as “deeply hurtful and humiliating.”

“He raised his voice, spoke to me in an aggressively demeaning manner, and told me to ‘shut up, lower your head and do as we say’. His words reflected authoritarian dominance and gender bias,” Lovlina wrote in her letter, also sent to BFI and the IOA.

Complaint triggers official investigation

Following her complaint, the IOA has formed a three-member committee, as per directions from the sports ministry.

The panel includes TOPS CEO Nachhatar Singh Johal, table tennis great Sharath Kamal, and a female advocate, tasked with investigating the matter and submitting a report.

However, despite nearly a month passing, the report has not yet been made public.

In parallel, Ritu Pathik, SAI’s Executive Director of the TEAMS division, has also launched an independent investigation.

Lovlina, a reigning world champion and recipient of both the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, asserted in her complaint that the experience left her “disheartened and questioning the respect women athletes truly receive.”

“This was not just a personal insult, it felt like an attack on every woman athlete who dreams of standing tall — both in and out of the ring,” she added.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from Lovlina's request to have Pranamika Boro, a veteran women’s boxing coach, accompany her as a personal coach at the national camp in NIS Patiala and for her upcoming training stint in Europe ahead of the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool. The event is scheduled from September 4 to 14.

Lovlina claims her proposal was dismissed by Malik before it could be properly reviewed by the TOPS division, despite the meeting being convened at her special request.

Malik denies allegations

In response, Col Arun Malik has categorically denied all allegations. In a statement, he reaffirmed the federation’s support for Lovlina and stressed that the meeting was conducted professionally in the presence of officials from SAI and TOPS.

“Lovlina is a pride of the nation. We at BFI take immense pride in her achievements. I respectfully and categorically deny the allegations. The call was conducted professionally and was recorded. Matters raised were addressed in line with BFI’s uniform policy for all athletes,” Malik stated.

The recording of the meeting has reportedly been submitted to the appropriate authorities for review.