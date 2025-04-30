Legal notice reveals Mary Kom divorced husband in December 2023

After widespread speculation surrounding the personal life of M.C. Mary Kom, a legal notice, on Wednesday made a vital revelation on the matter.

In a social media post, the boxing legend shared a legal notice through her counsel Rajat Mathur, an advocate of the Supreme Court. The notice revealed that Mary Kom had divorced her husband on 20 December, 2023.

Per the notice, the Olympian and her husband Onkholer Kom had separated by mutual consent per KOM CUSTOMARY LAW in presence of family members.

Additionally, the notice vehemently denied all speculation surrounding the rumored relationship between Mary Kom and Hitesh Choudhary. Through the notice, the boxer communicated that the past two years have been 'deeply challenging' and that the developments have taken an emotional toll on her.

The notice called for privacy for Mary Kom and also cautioned media outlets against carrying baseless reports.

Mary Kom and Onkholer Kom married back in 2005 and the couple are parent to four children.

In 2007, Mary Kom gave birth to twin boys and another son was born in 2013. And in 2018, the couple adopted a baby girl.

Who is Hitesh Choudhary

Hitesh Choudhary is the chairman of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation.

Over he past few month, his repeated public appearances with the boxer fueled speculation that a romantic relationship was quietly brewing.

Significantly, Choudhary was seen at the Maha Kumbh Mela were Mary Kom took a holy dip. Also, the two have been a regular feature at several public events.

The media has widely reported that Choudhary is a former cricketers and businessman.