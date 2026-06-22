Jyoti wins Gold as India finishes with six medals at World Boxing Cup

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China, with six medals, including one gold, three silver and two bronze, as Jyoti emerged as the country's standout performer.

Competing in the women's 48kg category, Jyoti clinched India's only gold medal after a dominant display against Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova in the final. The Indian boxer secured a unanimous 5-0 victory over the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil champion to cap an impressive run in the tournament.

The gold-medal-winning performance underlined Jyoti's growing reputation on the international circuit and provided India with a memorable finish to the competition.

Three Silvers and Two Bronzes Complete India's Haul

India added three silver medals through Minakshi, Prachi and Deepak.

Minakshi, the reigning world champion and world No. 1 in the 48kg division, was competing in the Olympic 51kg weight category. She finished with silver after losing 0-5 to China's Wu Yu in the final.

Prachi also ended her campaign with a silver medal in the women's 57kg category following a 0-5 defeat against Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova in the title bout.

In the men's 70kg final, Deepak settled for silver after going down 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov.

Earlier in the tournament, Nikhil (55kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) secured bronze medals after reaching the semi-finals of their respective categories.

India's final tally of six medals reflected another strong showing on the international stage, with boxers reaching finals across multiple weight divisions. The performance also reinforced the depth of India's boxing programme, with both experienced campaigners and emerging talents contributing to the country's medal success in China.